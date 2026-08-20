Sullivan Statement on Latest King Cove Road Ruling

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“Today’s ruling by an Alaska federal judge who regularly sides with Lower 48 environmental groups is another shameful betrayal of the people of King Cove and a demonstration that elections have real-world consequences for the safety and well-being of Alaskans,” said Sen. Sullivan. “National Democrats, doing the bidding of far-left Lower 48 radical environmental groups, have for decades relentlessly fought this commonsense land exchange through successive Democratic administrations and Democrat members of Congress, and by getting sympathetic far-left judges onto the federal bench who will prioritize the interests of birds over the well-being of Alaska Natives.

“I was recently in King Cove, where we held a community-wide town hall. The excitement of finally being able to start construction of this road brought tears to the eyes of many. Remember, Alaskans: At least 18 people from this heroic community have died over the years because of this decades-long impasse that continues to put human lives at risk in favor of birds. The heroic and resilient residents of King Cove have kept hope alive through numerous setbacks, but this latest ruling is truly shameful. I will continue to fight alongside them for as long as it takes to deliver a simple, single-lane, 11-mile, life-saving gravel road. The fight is once again renewed today.”