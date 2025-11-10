Sullivan Statement on Vote to Reopen the Government





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) Sunday released the following statement after voting to advance legislation to reopen and fund the government, as he has done 14 previous times since the end of September. Senate Democrats have, until tonight, prevented the Senate from reaching the 60 votes necessary to advance legislation. Tonight’s vote was the first step in opening the government after 40 days of a shutdown led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Click here to watch Sen. Sullivan’s message.

“I just got off the floor of the Senate voting for the 15th time to reopen our government. This has been the most senseless, unnecessary shutdown I’ve ever seen, instigated by Senator Schumer,” said Sen. Sullivan. “Way too many people have been hurt—SNAP beneficiaries, people who are required to work to protect us but aren’t getting a paycheck. Think about it. It’s everybody from Capitol police to air traffic controllers, TSA. But here’s the good news: I think we finally have a breakthrough tonight where it looks like we’re having the first steps to reopen our government. I’ve been in discussions with my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats across the aisle, for weeks on getting something moving like this. It’s an important night, a good step forward. I hope we can keep the momentum tomorrow morning when we’re back in session here in the Senate.”

# # #