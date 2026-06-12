Sullivan Welcomes Iron Dog Route Expansion to Huslia, Shungnak, and Ambler







WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) welcomed the announcement from Iron Dog Race Inc. that the world’s longest snowmachine race will expand its route to include three new Alaska communities: Huslia, Shungnak, and Ambler. The expanded route, which will travel through portions of the Koyukuk National Wildlife Refuge, Selawik National Wildlife Refuge, and Kobuk Valley National Park, marks an important new chapter for the iconic Alaska race and will bring new economic and recreational opportunities to communities across Western and Interior Alaska.

Senator Sullivan and his team played a key role in advancing the new route after Iron Dog Race Inc. reached out to Sullivan’s office in 2025. Working together, they drafted a detailed appeal that highlighted inconsistencies with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Comprehensive Conservation Plan issued in December 2022 preventing the route expansion. In February 2026, USFWS Director Sara Boario overturned the prior denial. Just one year later, all necessary permits, the Environmental Assessment, and the Finding of No Significant Impact are now completed, clearing the way for the expanded route through the Selawik and Koyukuk National Wildlife Refuges to include the new communities.

“Each year, the Iron Dog showcases the very best of Alaska—world-class snowmachine racers taking on 2,500 miles of extreme cold and unforgiving terrain, demanding the grit, resilience, and backbone that Alaskans are known for,” said Senator Sullivan. “This route expansion to Huslia, Shungnak, and Ambler is an exciting step forward, not only for this iconic race, but for these communities. It will help bring economic opportunity, support local engagement, and expand Iron Dog’s important work promoting snowmachine safety. I want to thank the Iron Dog organizers and racers, federal and state officials, tribal organizations, Alaska Native corporations, and local leaders along this new route for working with me and my team to make this expansion possible. This is exactly the kind of collaboration that strengthens communities across rural Alaska.”

“This has been many years in the making,” said Reuben Hanke, Trail Committee Chairman and Board Member of Iron Dog Race Inc. “The expansion represents countless hours of collaboration, discussion, environmental review, and partnership building. We are excited to share the economic benefits of the race with additional communities while continuing our mission of promoting safe and responsible winter travel across Alaska. Special thanks are also extended to Senator Dan Sullivan’s office, whose support and assistance throughout the process were instrumental, as well as the villages, cities, tribal organizations, and Alaska Native corporations along the new route that worked collaboratively to make this vision a reality.”

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