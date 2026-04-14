Sullivan, Whitehouse Introduce Legislation to Help Blind Americans Return to Work







WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) introduced the Blind Americans Return to Work Act, legislation that will modernize the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) system by removing barriers that discourage blind Americans from advancing in the workforce. Specifically, the legislation reforms SSDI by replacing the current “earnings cliff,” where beneficiaries lose all benefits if they exceed an income threshold, with a gradual phase-out. Under the bill, benefits are reduced by one dollar for every two dollars earned above the limit, allowing blind Americans to increase their earnings and pursue career advancement without risking an abrupt loss of support.

“Alaskans understand the dignity of work, and we need to make sure that no Alaskan, including those with disabilities, are punished for hard work,” Sen. Sullivan said. “It goes without saying that blindness presents challenges that are often invisible to those of us who are sighted—but in Alaska, those challenges are magnified by our vast geography, limited infrastructure, and extreme weather. Living—and thriving—as a blind person in our state brings a distinct set of realities. Over the years I’ve had the privilege of meeting many inspiring blind Alaskans who are determined to work, contribute, and build meaningful careers. That’s why I’m working with Senator Whitehouse to introduce the Blind Americans Return to Work Act to remove barriers like the SSDI earnings cliff and ensure people aren’t penalized for pursuing opportunity but instead are supported as they strive to reach their full potential.”

“Too often, valued employees with disabilities innocently slam into an SSDI benefit cliff with unintended consequences,” said Senator Whitehouse. “In Rhode Island and across the country, blind workers deserve the chance to pursue meaningful careers without risking their financial stability. I’m glad to join Senator Sullivan today in introducing a humane and commonsense bill to remove this earnings cliff and support blind workers.”

“This bipartisan, common-sense reform, grounded in the lived experience and desire to work of blind and deafblind Americans, will enable many more of us to thrive in the workforce without the threat of losing financial security, truly leveling the playing field,” said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. “We appreciate the collaborative leadership of Senators Sullivan and Whitehouse and their strong commitment to championing the rights and dignity of all Americans.”

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