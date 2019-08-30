Tazing Lands Ketchikan Woman in Jail

At just before 10 pm on Thursday night troopers received a call reporting that a person had gotten tazed at mile 11 of the North Tongass Highway.

When troopers arrived at the location, they opened an initial investigation. That investigation revealed that 49-year-old Trina Hostetler got into an argument with the victim and ultimately took out a handheld stun gun and tazed them. The victim said the incident caused “pain and injury.”

The investigation found that Hostetler was on conditions of release in previous case and was in violation of that release.

As a result, Hostetler was placed under arrest on Assault IV and violating her conditions. She was remanded at the Ketchikan Correctional Center with her bail set at $1,250.