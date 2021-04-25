Tetlin Man Arrested on Alcohol Importation Friday







Alaska State Trooper responded to Tetlin Village Road on Friday evening after receiving a report that a man there was attempting to import alcohol into the village.

When they arrived, they made contact with 50-year-old Darin Mark laying in the roadway.

Their investigation into Mark would find that he was on conditions of release that included not to import alcohol into the village. Mark was placed under arrest and charged with importing alcohol into a local option community as well as two counts of violating his conditions of release.

Mark was transported to the Tok AST Post and later released on his own recognizance.






