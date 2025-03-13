This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918





On March 13th, 1918, after many years of violating the Sherman Anti-trust Act, Booth Fisheries Company, (Delaware), Booth Fisheries Company, (Washington), The Chlopeck Fish Company, Inc, International Fisheries Company, San Juan Fishing and Packing Company, and, Occidental Fish Company, known collectively as the Fish Trust, pleaded nolo contender and were fined for their offense.

The group was indicted by a federal Grand Jury on July 15th, 1914 for price and bid fixing in an attempt to monopolize the halibut caught in Alaska and Washington state waters for many years. The group pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Booth fisheries and San Juan were fined the maximum of $5,000 while the other processors were charged $1,000 each. They all paid the fines in court on the same day.



