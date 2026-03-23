This Day in Alaskan History-March 23rd, 1933







15 years after the “Bone Dry” Act became law in the territory of Alaska in 1918, it was repealed on March 23rd, 1933, by Governor George A Parks.

Alaskans passed the “BoneDry” law in 1916, and it took effect on January 1st, 1918, a full two years before the U.S. prohibition. It banned the manufacture, sale, gift, or transportation of intoxicating liquor throughout the territory.

The Alaskan law was very difficult to enforce and resulted in illicit acts such as stills throughout the territory and tunnels beneath businesses in Anchorage and so was repealed with federal approval by the Alaska legislature in early 1933.