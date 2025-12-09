Thomas Keith Warren Convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault and Burglary







(Anchorage, Alaska) – Friday, an Anchorage jury convicted 67-year-old Thomas Keith Warren of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.

The convictions stemmed from conduct on July 18, 2018. Warren broke into the victim’s home while she was not there. Neighbors saw Warren around the victim’s home and putting on gloves, and they called the police. When the police arrived, Warren was in the victim’s home. He eventually came outside, and police spotted him in the backyard. He then climbed over the fence and was taken into custody. He had disposed of the gloves. Police found a restraint on him, a rope.

Further investigation revealed that Warren was a serial rapist. He had been released from prison a few years prior after pleading to sexual assaults in 1988. He was on parole as a result of those 1988 convictions at the time of this offense. His prior convictions involved substantially similar conduct, wherein Warren would break into women’s homes and sexually assault them. He would break in with gloves and a restraint. If the women were not home, it appeared he would wait for them to come home. His victims had a similar appearance, lived in similar types of neighborhoods, and were strangers to him.

Some of the victims and investigators from his 1980s offenses testified at trial. But for their bravery and dedication to justice, this case would not have been possible. Their testimony helped establish Warren’s intent and plan in breaking into the victim’s home on July 18, 2018. The prior conduct was introduced to establish that he had intended to wait for her to come home, wherein he would then have sexually assaulted her.

Warren is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for April 14, 2026. Warren will be sentenced to 99 years for the Attempted Sexual Assault and is subject to a sentencing range of 4 to 10 years for the Burglary in the First Degree.

Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt prosecuted the case with support from Paralegal Aryel Dilley. The Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit investigated with assistance from Patrol Officers.

# # #