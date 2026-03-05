Three Southeast fishermen charged with intentionally sinking fishing boats in Alaskan waters







JUNEAU, Alaska – Three Southeast Alaska fishermen were charged through separate criminal information filings last month with allegedly intentionally sinking their respective fishing boats in waters near Sitka and Petersburg, Alaska. Federal law prohibits the deliberate sinking of a vessel that obstructs navigable waters.

According to court documents filed relating to three separate incidents, the following occurred in navigable waters of the U.S.:

On March 8, 2025, John Fisher, 59, of Sitka, intentionally sunk the F/V Igloo into the Sitka Sound; On Aug. 3, 2025, Joseph Poling, 40, of Petersburg, intentionally sunk the F/V Leeward into Thomas Bay; Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3, 2025, Toni Vanveen, 65, of Sitka, intentionally sunk the F/V O’kisutch into the Sitka Harbor.

Each defendant is charged with one count of obstruction of navigable waters by sinking a vessel. If convicted, Fisher, Poling and Vanveen each face a mandatory minimum of 30 days and up to one year in federal prison, and a fine of up to $25,000 per day for every day the sunken vessel remains in the water. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Paul Schultz of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service Northwest Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service is investigating the cases, with assistance from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Environmental Crimes Unit.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen M. Speer (U.S. Coast Guard) is prosecuting the case with the support of Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

