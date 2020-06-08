Troopers Arrest Ketchikan Man who was Crashing Bayliner into Refuge Cove Dock

Alaska Native News on Jun 8, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers in Ketchikan say they received a report at 12:33 pm of an intoxicated boater who had crashed into the Refuge Cove Marina multiple times at mile 8 of the North Tongass Highway and so responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they observed 53-year-old Frederick Sheen attempting to drive his 28 foot Bayliner over the concrete dock. When asked, Sheen refused to come off the boat. As a result, Troopers and police officers boarded the vessel and placed Sheen under arrest.

Sheen was charged with DUI, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Operation of a Watercraft and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. Following his arrest Sheen was transported to and remanded at the Ketchikan Correctional Center.





