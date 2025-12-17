Trump Admin Sued for Withholding Documents in President’s Scheme to ‘Pocket Taxpayer Money’







A democracy advocacy organization is stepping up pressure on the federal government to release more information on President Donald Trump’s scheme to receive a $230 million payout from the US Department of Justice.

Democracy Forward on Monday filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) complaint against the DOJ and the US Department of Treasury, alleging that both agencies have so far refused to turn over any records related to what the group describes as Trump’s “stunning effort to obtain a $230 million taxpayer-funded payout for investigations into his own misconduct.”

The group notes that it has already filed multiple FOIA requests over the last several weeks, and in response neither DOJ or Treasury has “produced a single substantial record or issued a legally required determination.”

The complaint asks courts to compel DOJ and Treasury “to conduct searches for any and all responsive records” related to Democracy Forward’s past FOIA requests, and also to force the government “to produce, by a date certain, any and all non-exempt responsive records,” and to create an index “of any responsive records withheld under a claim of exemption.”

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, said her organization’s lawsuit was a simple demand for government transparency.

“People in America deserve to know whether the Department of Justice is entertaining the president’s request to cut himself a taxpayer-funded $230 million check,” Perryman said. “If senior officials are processing this grift behind closed doors—including officials who used to represent him—that is not just bad optics, it is a direct threat to government integrity.”

Democracy Forward’s complaint stems from an October New York Times report that Trump was lobbying DOJ to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars to him as compensation for the purported hardships he endured throughout the multiple criminal investigations and indictments leveled against him.

Trump was indicted in 2023 on federal charges related to his mishandling of top-secret government documents that he’d stashed in his Mar-a-Lago resort, as well as his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Both cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

When asked about the DOJ payout scheme in the wake of the Times report, Trump insisted he would give any money paid out by the department to charity and asserted that he had been “damaged very greatly” by past criminal probes.

Perryman, however, insisted that Trump was not entitled to enrich himself off taxpayer funds.

“President Trump may think he can invoice people for the consequences of his own actions,” she said, “but this country still has laws, and we demand they be enforced.”

