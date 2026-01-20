Trump Declares ‘There Can Be No Going Back’ as Denmark Deploys More Troops to Greenland







President Donald Trump declared Tuesday after a call with the head of NATO that “there can be no going back” on his push to seize Greenland as Denmark deployed more troops to the island, amid widespread concerns that Trump could try to take it by military force.

In an early morning post to his social media platform, Trump said he agreed to a “meeting of the various parties” in Davos, Switzerland and reiterated his view that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, “is imperative for National and World Security.”

“There can be no going back—On that, everyone agrees!” the US president wrote. “The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far… We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World—And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!”

Trump later appeared to leak text messages he received from French President Emmanuel Macron, who—according to screenshots posted by the US president—wrote to Trump: “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.”

“Let us try to build great things,” one of the messages reads.

Trump also posted a screenshot of a text message purportedly from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who wrote that he is “committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.”

The developments came as the head of the Royal Danish Army and a “substantial contribution” of soldiers reportedly landed in Greenland to participate in multinational military exercises known as Operation Arctic Endurance. Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have also sent troops to Greenland in recent days.

Wielding the threat of economic warfare, Trump has demanded that European nations capitulate to a deal for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland” by the US. But the American president has also declined to rule out using force to seize the mineral-rich island, which Trump donors and allies have long been eyeing greedily.

Asked Monday whether he would try to seize Greenland by force, Trump replied: “No comment.”

