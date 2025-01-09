Trump Adviser Admits Seizing Greenland Is About Fossil Fuels, Raw Imperialism





“It’s oil and gas. It’s our national security. It’s critical minerals,” the next national security adviser told a Fox News host.>

Amid mounting fears over U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in purchasing or potentially even invading the Danish territory Greenland, his incoming national security adviser made the reasons why quite clear in a Wednesday interview on Fox News.

Speaking with Fox host Jesse Watters about Trump’s recent comments on Greenland, Congressman Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), his incoming national security adviser, expanded on the president-elect’s Tuesday declaration that Denmark should give the autonomous island northeast of Canada to the United States “because we need it for national security.”

Walz said that “this is not just about Greenland. This is about the Arctic. You have Russia that is trying to become king of the Arctic with 60-plus icebreakers, some of them nuclear-powered. Do you know how many we have, Jesse? We have two, and one just caught on fire. This is about critical minerals. This is about natural resources. This is about, as the polar ice caps pull back, the Chinese are now cranking out icebreakers and pushing up there as well. So, it’s oil and gas. It’s our national security. It’s critical minerals.”

“And Denmark can be a great ally, but you can’t treat Greenland—which they have operational control over—as some kind of backwater. It’s in the Western Hemisphere, multiple presidents have tried to bring it into our sphere,” Waltz continued, noting Donald Trump Jr.’s personal trip to the island on Tuesday. “As you just saw from Don Jr. landing up there, that people of Greenland, all 56,000 of them, are excited about the prospect of making the Western Hemisphere great again.”

Rather than acknowledging Greenland residents’ concerns about and opposition to Trump’s recent interest—positions echoed by Danish and other European leaders—Watters expressed that, if he lived there, he would prefer to be “on the American side of things” rather than affiliated with Denmark, then refocused on the discussion of natural resources.

Waltz told him that “you’re starting to see shipping lanes and shipping coming across the North side, the famous Northwest Passage. That all has to be secured, Jesse. And right now we don’t have a single base in the North side of Alaska and we need the Canadians to step up. They’re next to last in NATO defense spending.”

The Trump adviser also tied the president-elect’s desire to take over Greenland to some of his other proposals, such as designating Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, reclaiming the Panama Canal—possibly by force—and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Waltz did not mention Trump’s pitch to make Canada, whose prime minister just announced his resignation, the 51st state.

“So this is about reintroducing America in the Western Hemisphere, whether that is taking on the cartels, the Panama Canal, Greenland, the ‘Gulf of America’—which I love, I’m waiting to see the maps redrawn,” Waltz said. “You can call it Monroe Doctrine 2.0, but this is all part of the America First agenda and it’s been ignored for far too long.”

While Trump and his allies promote a fresh wave of imperialism ahead of the January 20 inauguration, others are highlighting its connections to U.S. history—including political economist C.J. Polychroniou, who addressed how “Trump’s second administration seems set on advancing a new version of Manifest Destiny” in a Thursday opinion piece for Common Dreams.

“Imperialism seems to be Trump’s new theme, but his overall vision of power is reminiscent of U.S. imperialist attitudes of the 19th century. He seems to believe that territorial expansion of the boundaries of the United States would make the country safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” Polychroniou wrote. “Of course, this could all just be a symptom of Trump’s arrogance and ignorance, but there can be no denying that imperialism is embedded in U.S. political culture. The U.S. has been preparing for a future global conflict for quite some time now, first with Russia and then with China.”

“The truth is that U.S. imperialism never died,” Polychroniou stressed, pointing to the nation’s massive military budget and hundreds of bases around the world. “Of course, imperialism has taken new forms in the 21st century and the dynamics of exploitation have changed. But imperialism is still about world hegemony and a struggle for the control of strategic resources.”

“The U.S. continues to exercise imperial power by using all its available tools and weapons to make the world conform to its own whims and wants as it tries to shore up its declining economic dominance,” he added. “But with Trump’s return to the White House, and armed as he appears to be with a new version of Manifest Destiny, U.S. imperialism may become more aggressive and even more dangerous to world peace. If that turns out to be the case, the world is headed for an even more violent future.”

In a Thursday piece for The Nation also exploring Greenland’s “strategically significant” location and the global superpowers vying for more regional control, national affairs correspondent John Nichols highlighted that Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede of the democratic socialist Inuit Ataqatigiit party and Erik Jensen, leader of the social democratic Siumut movement, have both responded to Trump’s comments by emphasizing that their territory “is not for sale.”

As Nichols detailed:

Both Inuit Ataqatigiit and Siumut favor independence for the island, which is now a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Eighty percent of the votes in Greenland’s 2021 election were cast for pro-independence parties. And Egede now says: “The history and current conditions have shown that our cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark has not succeeded in creating full equality. It is now time for our country to take the next step.”

The goal, explains the prime minister, is to “remove the shackles of colonialism.”

“Work has already begun on creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state,” according to Egede, who signaled in his New Year’s address that a referendum could be held as soon as this year.

