Two Kasilof Men Drown on Kasilof River While Canoeing Sunday

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that two Kasilof men drowned on the Kasilof River while out on the river canoeing on Sunday.

Troopers responded to a location on the river after receiving a call of two bodies located there.

The two victims, identified as Harold Andrew Crossett, age 57, and Reubben Arthur Kimball Sr, age 64, were located approximately one mile from the mouth of the river. It was determined that each of them were not wearing flotation devices and fell victim to drowning.

The victim’s next of kin were notified of the incident and troopers report that no foul play is suspected.