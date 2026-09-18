UAA awarded Military Friendly School silver designation

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The rankings evaluate colleges and universities for their investments in serving military and veteran students according to several factors, with student retention, graduation and job placement rates accounting for the majority of the score. UAA met and exceeded Military Friendly standards across all categories to make the list.

UAA’s Military and Veteran Student Services (MVSS) offers support for all student veterans, active-duty military personnel and their dependents. In addition to an office in the Student Union on the Anchorage campus, MVSS also includes two academic success centers on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson campus, where UAA offers academic support, courses and a testing center open to anyone with base access. Additionally, UAA’s Student Veterans of America chapter offers networking and community-building opportunities for students outside the classroom.

Military-connected students also benefit from UAA’s other student success and support centers, flexible course schedules and student-centric initiatives, like eliminating out-of-state tuition rates.

Learn more about UAA’s programs for military-connected students at uaa.alaska.edu/veterans.