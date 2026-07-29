UAA sophomore breaks 45-year-old athletic record











A 45-year-old world record was finally broken on July 16 at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) as Leif Richards — a UAA sophomore majoring in aviation technology — walked 15 feet, 4.5 inches in the greased pole walk.

The previous record of 13 feet, 6 inches — set by Gene Andrew in 1981 — was one of the longest-standing records in the history of the WEIO, which have taken place annually in Fairbanks since 1961.

The greased pole walk requires competitors to step barefoot onto a plank slicked with animal fat or shortening grease, and then shuffle horizontally for as long as possible without falling off.

According to a Facebook post celebrating Richards’ win shared by the WEIO, the event “represents the treacherous task of navigating slick, wet and highly unpredictable sea ice, glaciers or wet fish wheel logs during subsistence hunting and fishing,” and “tests a person’s mental focus, core stability and the invaluable survival skill of keeping your composure under incredibly unstable conditions.”

Before his record-setting walk, Richards had previously competed at the WEIO in 2022, 2024 and 2025. “Last year I got negative two inches in grease pole walk,” he said in an interview with KTUU. “I come here for the community and to help people out. Winning is just like a little fun upside.”

UAA