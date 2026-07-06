UPDATE: Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in Sitka











JUNEAU — The Coast Guard is actively investigating the helicopter crash on Harbor Mountain that occurred June 22, 2026.

The four crew members involved in the crash were treated for minor injuries and released from Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center the same day.

The crash occurred approximately 1,500 feet on the south side of Harbor Mountain. Several trees were damaged in the incident, but there was no reported damage to the local trail or road systems.

The investigation team is composed of Coast Guard members and civilian experts, ensuring a broad spectrum of expertise is applied to the aircraft accident analysis. Because the investigation is still in process, no additional information regarding the cause of the crash is available at this time.

A comprehensive salvage plan will be initiated in the coming week led by the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team from the Alaska Army National Guard out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The plan will include an aircraft removal assessment, wreckage removal, and mitigation of any hazardous materials associated with the site.

The site is very hazardous and has been closed by the U.S. Forest Service. Public access is prohibited and should not be attempted. The area is actively being monitored by live-feed cameras in close coordination with the Forest Service and the City of Sitka. The Coast Guard will encourage the reopening of Harbor Mountain Road once investigation teams have fully assessed the site and wreckage and determine no additional risks remain due to the crash.

“Coast Guard Air Station Sitka is taking a layered and deliberate approach to ensuring aircrews are ready to resume the watch safely,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Rand Semke, commanding officer of Air Station Sitka. “Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak will remain at Sitka to maintain readiness with the goal of Sitka crews resuming their duties sometime next week.”