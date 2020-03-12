WAISC 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Refunds have been initiated for everyone who has already registered and paid.
The Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum organizers have discussed the risks and concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have decided to cancel WAISC for 2020. We arrived at this decision out of concern for the safety of our communities, region, and conference goers, and sincerely look forward to your participation at WAISC next year. In the meantime, please follow the guidance provided by health officials, and stay tuned for WAISC 2021.
For more information about this cancellation, please visit the 2020 Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum or contact Gabe Dunham.
