Warrant Issued for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Robber

Alaska Native News Dec 5, 2018.

Anchorage police have identified one -half of a man/woman duo that robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Saturday and have issued a warrant for his arrest on several counts, APD announced on Tuesday afternoon.

It was at 4:11 pm on Saturday afternoon that APD responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 4245 Debarr Road in reference to a robbery that had just occurred there.

When they arrived they opened an investigation and found that a man and woman “walked into the store, filled two shopping carts with merchandise, and left the store without paying,” according to the report.







When a store employee followed them out and queried if they were going to pay for the items in the carts, the man later identified as 34-year-old Mikaele Fainuulelei. pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee and asked that employee if he wanted to get shot. The employee backed away and the two put the items into their vehicle and drove from the scene.

As the investigation progressed, police were able to gain the identity of the man as Fainuulelei, who is known to them as a convicted felon. Attempts to locate the two suspects and their vehicle were unsuccessful and a warrant was requested and granted for Fainuulelei. He was charged with Robbery I, Assault III, Theft III, and Misconduct Involving a WeaponIII-Felon in Possession.

APD describes Fainuulelei as six-foot-tall, weighing 270 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.