Wasilla Man Sentenced for Embezzling $80K from Association of Civilian Technicians Union

Alaska Native News Oct 23, 2018.

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that a Wasilla man was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release and must pay back $80,990.61 for embezzling from a local labor union.

Court documents revealed that 49-year-old Timothy Carrol Smith was sentenced for crimes he carried out while a volunteer secretary and later president of the Alaska Chapter 84 of the Association of Civilian Technicians from 2011 to 2015.

ACT Chapter 84 represents approximately 70 members who are civilian technicians with the Alaska National Guard.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder revealed that “Over the course of nearly five years, beginning in January 2011, Smith knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole, and illegally converted union funds to his own personal use in a total amount of 80,990.61, by conducting hundreds of unauthorized transactions. Smith then concealed his embezzlement by filing false reports to the Department of Labor by omitting the full amount of money he was receiving from the union.”

Schroder cited as examples use of an ATM card belonging to the organization that he used to make over 200 unauthorized withdrawals totaling $59,401.85 and over 300 transactions making unauthorized payments totaling $20,988.76 and a $600 check made to 'Cash' for another unauthorized expense.







Smith pleaded guilty to the charge of making a false statement in April.