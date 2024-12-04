Watchdogs Say World’s Richest Man Elon Musk Has ‘Declared War on Social Security’

By on Comments Off on Watchdogs Say World’s Richest Man Elon Musk Has ‘Declared War on Social Security’


“Elon Musk’s commission is a plot to destroy our Social Security by giving it to Wall Street executives—so that you get nothing and they get everything,” warned one advocate.

A lengthy series of X posts attacking Social Security as a “nightmare” caught the attention of the platform’s mega-billionaire owner, Elon Musk, who could soon take aim at the beloved New Deal program as co-chair of an advisory commission tasked with identifying federal spending to slash.

“Interesting thread,” Musk, the world’s richest man, wrote late Monday in response to the posts by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who once said he hopes to pull Social Security “up by the roots and get rid of it,” along with Medicare and Medicaid.

In his new thread, Lee characterized Social Security—which lifts more Americans above the poverty line than any other federal program—as a “tax plan” insidiously disguised as a retirement plan and condemned the Social Security Act of 1935 as one of many “deceptive sales techniques the U.S. government has used on the American people.”

Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), replied Tuesday that Lee’s posts amount to “a misrepresentation of Social Security’s history and how the program works.”

“There is nothing deceptive about Social Security. The social insurance program has been working just fine for nearly 90 years and has never missed a payment,” said Richtman. “The kind of propaganda Sen. Lee posted undermines public support for Social Security, making it easier to cut or privatize the program. It is perhaps no coincidence that Sen. Lee’s second-biggest campaign contributor by industry is the securities and investment sector.”

See also  Major Plastic Polluters Win as UN Treaty Talks Conclude Without Agreement

“The money is ours, Mike Lee, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump. You’re not going to get a penny of it.”

Lee also claimed the federal government “routinely raids” the Social Security Trust Fund—a longstanding and misleading right-wing talking point.

Social Security Works (SSW), a progressive advocacy group, said Tuesday that by amplifying Lee’s thread to his hundreds of millions of followers, Musk “just declared war on Social Security.”

“For 89 years, through war and peace, boom time and bust, health and pandemics, Social Security has never missed a single payment,” said Alex Lawson, SSW’s executive director. “Compared to the risky alternatives on Wall Street, Social Security is a rock of retirement security. If billionaires like Elon Musk paid into Social Security at the same rate as the rest of us on all of their income, we could expand benefits for everyone and pay them in full forever.”

“This is a declaration of war against seniors, people with disabilities, and the American public,” Lawson said. “The Republicans are coming for your Social Security, which they call a ‘nightmare.’ Elon Musk’s commission is a plot to destroy our Social Security by giving it to Wall Street executives—so that you get nothing and they get everything.”

“We’ve seen this play again and again,” he added. “When Republicans destroyed defined-benefit pension plans, they claimed that the market would be able to create amazing returns for everybody. Instead, workers got pennies, while Wall Street managers got billions. That is always the plan. We will defeat this Republican effort to steal our earned benefits. The money is ours, Mike Lee, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump. You’re not going to get a penny of it.”

See also  William Vitkus is new Kodiak DA

Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, similarly denounced Lee’s thread and Musk’s promotion of it, saying both “should enrage and concern every single American who has contributed to Social Security.”

“Sen. Mike Lee has dreamed about ‘phasing out Social Security’ and the benefits generations of Americans have earned for more than a decade. His bad ideas have been rightfully ignored but last night he got a big assist from Elon Musk, who amplified Lee’s wrongheaded views about Social Security on X.”

“Social Security is a solemn promise between the American people and the government,” Fiesta continued. “We pay for Social Security’s guaranteed benefits with every paycheck and expect them to be there when we retire, lose a spouse or parent, or become disabled. No one voted to phase out Social Security or let Wall Street gamble with their earned benefits. Older Americans will rightly punish any politician who tries to cut their benefits or gut the system that has worked for generations.”

On the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump pledged to defend Social Security while simultaneously pushing proposals that would wreck the program’s finances.

Many Republican lawmakers, who are soon to be in the majority in both chambers of Congress, have called for raising the Social Security retirement age—a change that would cut benefits across the board. On Tuesday, Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) toldFox Business Network that “we’re going to have to have some hard decisions” on Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare—a euphemism for benefit cuts.

Richtman of NCPSSM said that the kind of attack advanced by Lee and other Republicans “conflicts with President Trump’s promise not to tamper with Americans’ earned benefits.”

See also  This Day in Alaska History-November 30th, 1918

“It signals where Trump’s MAGA allies in Congress are heading—toward privatization and benefit cuts, something the majority of Americans across party lines say they do not want,” Richtman added.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.


  , , ,

Watchdogs Say World’s Richest Man Elon Musk Has ‘Declared War on Social Security’ added by on
View all posts by