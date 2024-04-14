‘Whole Thing Is an Epic Fraud’: RFK Jr. Official Admits Goal Is to Elect Trump





“As the saying goes, when people show you who they are, believe them,” said a Democratic National Committee spokesperson.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s stated platform in the 2024 presidential race centers on promoting an “honest government,” a “clean, healthy environment,” and the protection of civil liberties—but his New York State director last week boiled down the Independent campaign’s true goal at a meeting with Republican voters: ensuring former President Donald Trump wins the election.

Speaking at a meeting last Thursday, Rita Palma first checked to make sure there were “no Biden voters in the house” before telling her audience that her “No. 1 priority” is to ultimately take electoral votes away from President Joe Biden.

“The Kennedy voter and the Trump voter,” said Palma, “our mutual enemy is Biden.”

States including New York, California, and “most of the Northeast” are likely to vote for the Democratic president, she continued, but if Kennedy, whom Palma referred to as Bobby, is on the ballot in New York, the campaign could help “get rid of Biden.”

video shows RFK Jr’s NY director laying out a clear plan: “The Kennedy voter & the Trump voter—our mutual enemy is Biden. … if nobody gets to 270, Congress picks the president. So who are they going to pick if it’s a R Congress? They’ll pick Trump.”pic.twitter.com/YQKDcEFUlm — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 8, 2024

She urged the assembled GOP voters to give their “vote to Bobby and at least get rid of Biden and give those 28 electoral votes to Bobby rather than to Biden, thereby reducing Biden’s 270 [electoral votes].”

“Two hundred seventy wins the election,” added Palma, who was hired by Kennedy’s campaign after she canvassed for Trump in 2016 and 2020. “If nobody gets to 270 then Congress picks the president, so who are they gonna pick if it’s a Republican Congress? They’ll pick Trump, so we’re rid of Biden either way.”

Political observers have noted in recent months that Kennedy has drawn support from right-wing billionaires, but Palma’s blunt description of her plan to “block Biden from winning the presidency” left critics stunned as the video of the event circulated on social media on Monday.

“Whole thing is an epic fraud. Kennedy is spouting Russian propaganda, is now openly betraying the country,” said political strategist Simon Rosenberg, referring to the candidate’s recent comments about Russia’s claim that it aims to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

RFK is there to defeat Biden, help Trump win. From the campaign itself. Whole thing is an epic fraud. Kennedy is spouting Russian propaganda, is now openly betraying the country. It’s a big, disgusting, rancid Russian-MAGA op. https://t.co/GN0KPn6RoR — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) April 8, 2024

“RFK Jr.’s campaign is saying the quiet part out loud,” Matt Corridoni, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, told CNN. “As the saying goes, when people show you who they are, believe them: RFK Jr.’s campaign isn’t building a plan or a strategy to get 270 electoral votes, they’re building one to help Trump return to the Oval Office.”

