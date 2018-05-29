One Alakanuk Teen Injured in Propane Fire Incident

Alaska Native News May 29, 2018.

A 14-year-old teen was injured when a propane tank caught fire in the community of Alakanuk on Monday morning and she had to be flown out to Bethel for treatment of her injuries troopers reported.

Emmonak-based troopers were notified of a fire with an explosion with injuries at 9 am on Monday morning.

When troopers responded to the village and opened an investigation into the incident, they found that several juveniles had gone onto someone’s property and were huffing propane from a tank there when the tank caught on fire shooting flames from the outlet.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the incident.

Troopers would find that earlier reports of an explosion accompanying the fire were unfounded.

The teen was flown to Bethel for treatment of injuries.

The trooper’s report was forwarded to the Bethel Department of Juvenile Justice for review.