Soldotna Man Arrested on Assault Charges after Kenai Peninsula Road Rage Incident

Alaska Native News Jun 1, 2018.

A Thursday road rage report resulted in an AST response to Kalifornsky Beach on the Kenai Peninsula at 9:17 am and led to an arrest of a Soldotna man, troopers report.

The caller reported that another driver broke the back window of his vehicle then fled. The caller also reported that he had followed the suspect vehicle to Echo Lake Road where he located it on the side of the roadway.

The troopers traveled to the location where they found that the driver, later identified as Shawn Michlitch, age 20, had fled on foot. Troopers would locate Michlitch a short distance away they reported.

After taking Michlitch into custody and transported him to the Central Peninsula hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Following his release, Michlitch was further transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Criminal Mischief III, Assault IV x2, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.