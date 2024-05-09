Kansas Fugitive from Justice Captured in Fairbanks Tuesday





On Tuesday, the Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit (CSU) In Fairbanks were alerted that a 39-year-old fugitive from justice was residing in the Fairbanks area.

After receiving that information, CSU Would locate Levi Hart at a residence near the Old Steese Hwy and College Rd. After locating Hart at that residence, There was a brief standoff, but troopers would soon take down the suspect in a nearby parking lot and take him into custody.

Hart was wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants in Montgomery County in Kansas that included Failure to Appear on the original charge of Distribution of Opiates Greater than a Kilogram and Possession, and Failure to Appear on the original charge of Interference with Judicial Process.

Hart had been arrested a couple of years ago at his residence in Independence. When arrested Hart was in possession of brass knuckles. A search of the residence would find Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, LSD, and what was believed to be ecstasy. He and his partner were booked for distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 ft of a school, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a criminal carrying a weapon.

Following his arrest in Fairbanks, Hart was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with Fugitive from Justice. He will be held there as he awaits extradition back to Kansas.



