Shishmareff 12-Year-Old Dies from Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Saturday

Alaska Native News on Aug 25, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers were informed of a firearm incident that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old Shimareff child on Saturday.

At 7:21 pm on Saturday evening troopers were told that despite emergency medical care, the juvenile died from injuries sustained during an accidental discharge of a firearm. Further details are not available.

AST is continuing their investigation into the incident.