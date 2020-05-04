$125 million in federal COVID-19 aid authorized by lawmakers

Second meeting planned to allocate additional federal CARES Act money to Alaskans
JUNEAU – The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee voted Friday afternoon to authorize $125 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Follow-up action is expected soon to get additional federal funds out to Alaskans and organizations that need help, but the first wave of money will go toward a variety of programs adversely impacted by COVID-19.
“We thank everyone for rising above politics and working together as Alaskans to get funding out to those who need it as quickly as possible,” said Representative Chris Tuck (D-Anchorage). “Today’s action was a significant first step, and the committee continues to work overtime to review the governor’s revised proposal that was released this morning.”
The LB&A Committee approved several spending proposals through the Revised Program Legislative procedure, including:
Additional time is needed to ensure that the full $1.25 billion provided to Alaska through the CARES Act is spent effectively. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, at 1 p.m.
