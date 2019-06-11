13-Year-Old Sterling Teen Dies in ATV Accident

Alaska Native News Jun 11, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal ATV crash that occurred in the Sterling area on the Kenai Peninsula that took place on Monday evening.

Troopers and Central Emergency Services responded to a location on Robinson Loop in the Higher Ground area at 5:43 pm on Monday night. Unfortunately, 13-year-old Tori Verba of Sterling was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that Verba was out riding when she lost control of the recreational vehicle and crashed. Despite wearing a helmet, she succumbed to her injuries.

Verba’s next of kin were apprised of the situation.

The investigation is continuing.