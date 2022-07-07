14-Year-Old Girl Dies in Caribou Hills ATV accident Saturday





On Saturday afternoon a 14-year-old female teen died in a fatal ATV rollover while out riding in the Caribou Hills on the Kenai Peninsula according to trooper reports.

Troopers received the rollover call at 4:39 pm on Saturday, and along with EMS, responded to the accident location outside of Ninilchik.

Despite life-saving efforts, the teen succumbed to her injuries. The 15-year-old teen driver was transported to the hospital in Soldotna for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Next of kin were notified of the incident. The teen’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Troopers remind “Alaskans to always wear a helmet when operating an ATV, UTV, side-by-side, or dirt bike.”



