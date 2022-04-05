18 Alaska Civil Rights and Conservation Organizations Called On Sen. Murkowski To Support Ketanji Brown Jackson





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday a coalition of 18 groups advocating for the civil and human rights of all Alaskans called upon Sen. Lisa Murkowski to support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. The coalition is led by The Alaska Center, and also includes Alaska Alaska AFL-CIO, NAACP- Anchorage Branch, ENLACES, Sol de Medianoche News, AKPIRG, Cook Inletkeeper, The Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators, Native Peoples Action, Native Movement, NEA-Alaska, Tidelines Institute, 350Juneau–Climate Action for Alaska, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Stand UP Alaska, Alaska Community Action on Toxics, Alaska Poor People’s Campaign

In a joint letter, the 19 groups noted the historic nomination of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman justice, her incredible credentials, and her important background as a public defender. Noting her performance in her confirmation hearings, the groups celebrated how Judge Jackson has shown “great poise, the strength of leadership, and a commitment to bipartisanship in upholding the law, even in the face of often racist and very politicized lines of questioning.” Alaska’s significant population of immigrant and Indigenous working-class families deserve such an advocate on the Supreme Court, the letter urges.

As one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees ever to be nominated, Judge Jackson’s nomination serves as “a pivotal moment for our Senators to stand on the right side of history” and to “show their commitment to Alaskans and ensure that the fairness of the laws and policies that protect our land, our people, our children, and our families are upheld by a Justice with a commitment to fairness and equity under the law.”

The Alaska Center Executive Director Polly Carr issued the following statement:

“Sen. Murkowski has previously shown her willingness to stand above the partisan fray and do what’s best for the Alaskan people. Judge Jackson has repeatedly proven that she will uphold equal justice for all, not just the wealthy and powerful. Alaskans of all stripes and backgrounds stand to benefit from having such a justice on the Supreme Court and we are grateful Sen. Murkowski is doing the right thing and supporting her confirmation.”

Kevin McGee, president of Anchorage Branch, NAACP: “This is a truly historic moment for the Supreme Court and for our nation. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will bring her brilliance and unrivaled accomplishments to the Court. We are glad Senator Murkowski is standing with us on the right side of history.”

“It is undeniable that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exceptionally and uniquely qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. She offers a powerful and principled voice for equal justice to all. We thank Senator Murkowski for making the right and moral decision to support the nomination of Judge Jackson.” Pamela Miller, Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics

“It is about time for a person of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s caliber to be seated on the Supreme Court; systemic racism means that Judge Jackson had to be at least twice as qualified to be nominated. We applaud Senator Murkowski for supporting the confirmation of Judge Jackson.” Enei Begaye, Executive Director, Native Movement

Click here to read the full letter.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

