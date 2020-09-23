18-Year-Old Arrested in Brayton Drive Hit and Run that Killed Female Pedestrian Wednesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Sep 23, 2020.

Anchorage police responded to the intersection of Brayton Drive and Academy Drive at 1:35 am on Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian, APD stated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult female laying partially in the roadway deceased. The investigation revealed that she had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene immediately after.

The area was closed down for several hours as investigators worked the scene.

Within hours APD was able to announce that they were able to identify both the vehicle and the driver. That driver’s name has been released as 18-year-old Cameron D. Mike. He has been charged with Failure to Render Aid and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

APD’s Investigator Dykstra is asking for anyone with further information to contact his department at 786-8748.





