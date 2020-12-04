18-Year-Old Wasilla Murder Suspect Refused to Participate in Arraignment Thursday

The 18-year-old Wasilla murder suspect, identified as Malachi Maxon, who is accused of killing four of his relatives on Monday morning, is said to have refused to take part in his telephonic arraignment on Thursday, but even so, the hearing went ahead with him listening on the phone, according to reports. His arraignment had been postponed twice through the week.

Maxon, according to authorities, shot and killed the four victims, identified as Cody Roehl, 18, his aunt, Kimora Buster, 43, and two of Buster’s children: Sienna, 10, and Ellison, 7 in two separate incidents in the early morning hours of November 30th. A fifth person, a 6-year-old child survived when Maxon attempted to shoot the child multiple times but missed.

Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a possible suicide at 3:13 am on Monday in the area of Hollywood Road and Sylvan Lane. They responded to the Wasilla address to find Roehl injured, but alive. He was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries there. When they arrived, they found that Maxon had already left the scene in a white Jeep Liberty, taking a loaded Glock pistol with him.

Authorities would find that Maxon was on release for a previous incident and was wearing an electronic monitor and so used the device to locate Maxon at 3:55 am at a home on North Valley Way nine minutes after calls were going into Palmer police reporting shots fired at the home.







Approximately 10 minutes later, troopers located and pulled Maxon over on the Glenn Highway near Mirror lake. During his apprehension, Maxon attempted to escape into the woods after grabbing the trooper and attempted to gain access to the trooper’s holster.

Maxon faces four counts of Murder I, one count of Attempted Murder I, one count of Theft II, one count of Vehicle Theft I, one count of Assault III, and Attempted Escape I.

Records show Maxon has been charged multiple times for assault of family members throughout the summer and fall and was on electronic release at the time of this latest incident.

The state requested that Maxon’s bail be set at $10 million, and his next court date is set for December 17th.