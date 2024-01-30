19-Year-Old Teen Dies in Semi/Pickup Collision on the Parks Highway Monday Morning





Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a collision involving a semi and a pickup in Willow just before 1 am on Monday morning.

When they arrived at mile 73 of the Parks Highway and opened an investigation, they found the scene had a two-foot berm in the middle of the highway and whiteout conditions. They believe these conditions played a major part in the head-on collision. On the scene, they found 19-year-old Ethan Bettes of Talkeetna dead as a result of the crash between the 2015 Peterbilt and the 2005 Nissan Titan.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Troopers do not believe that alcohol or drugs were involved and all involved were wearing seltbelts.

The investigation into the crash is continuing and Bettes’ next of kin were notified of his death.



