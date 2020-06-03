20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities; one new nonresident case in Valdez-Cordova Census Area

June 2, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 in four communities: Anchorage (15), City of Kenai (3), Homer (1) and Nikiski (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 487.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 1 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
One of the Anchorage cases is a recently admitted youth at the McLaughlin Youth Center. Upon notification of the result, the DHSS Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) immediately began medical isolation measures for the resident. DJJ’s nursing director is working directly with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Anchorage Health Department to promptly determine which staff and residents should receive testing, as well as acting on all other recommended protective measures.
Since April 28, 2020, DJJ has been testing all newly admitted youth to their facilities and requiring them to quarantine for 14 days after admission. These actions were taken based on the Section of Epidemiology’s testing guidelines for asymptomatic residents admitted to congregate living facilities. DJJ is committed to keeping staff and residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the new Alaska cases, eight are male and 12 are female. Three are under the age of 10; one is aged of 10-19; six are aged 20-29; five are 30-39; one is aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59 and one is 80 or older. There have been a total of 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 371, with three new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 56,203 tests have been conducted.
One new nonresident was identified in a seafood worker in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area. The case is listed separately from the total Alaska case count since the person is not a resident of Alaska. The nonresident cases now total 22, of which 14 are in the seafood industry.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?