20-Year-Old Homer Man Sought on Murder Charges in December Sterling Highway Accident





The Homer Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a suspect who has been indicted by a Kenai Grand Jury on multiple charges including murder in connection with a single vehicle accident that occurred in December.

According to the Homer police, they responded to a single vehicle accident scene on the Sterling Highway near Crittenden Drive at 10 pm on December 21st and found one dead and two injured. The fatally injured passenger was identified as 25-year-old Drew Brown of Homer.

Last Wednesday, a Kenai Grand Jury handed down an indictment against 20-year-old Tyler Cordes of Homer on charges of Murder 2, Manslaughter, Assault 1, Assault 3, DUI, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment.

Cordes is believed to have left the state and traveled to Las Vegas shortly after the accident in December. On the same day as the indictment, the courts issued a warrant for Corde’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Cordes is encouraged to contact the Homer Police Department at 907-235-3150.



