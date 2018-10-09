2018 AFN Convention Agenda

The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) is pleased to share the 2018 Convention Agenda!
This year’s Convention theme, Innovation: Past, Present and Future, inspired a robust three days of panels, presentations, and engagement.
Highlights will include speeches from Governor Bill Walker, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, U.S. Representative Don Young, the Alaska State Legislature Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, as well as issue-specific sections such as a Thursday afternoon’s “Challenges Facing the Northernmost Border: Critical Partnerships and Investment Decisions for National Security, Energy, Transportation and Communities” that will continue the conversation started at AFN’s high-level Washington D.C. conference last April with U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on addressing the growing challenges in the Arctic. Panelists will discuss the need for new investment in critical infrastructure, expanded partnerships, and the challenges that could benefit from new and innovative thinking. This section of the agenda will also feature a special guest presentation from General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Commander, United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Thursday will also feature “Perspectives on Innovation” a section urging attendees to consider how innovative thinking leads to positive change in every facet of our lives, from technology to subsistence practice, from education to public policy. One afternoon panel asks “How is Innovation Useful in Leadership Strategies?” and features Native innovators Chris Liu, Yuarcuun Translation App; Michael Bourdukofsky, COO, Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program, University of Alaska Anchorage; Tiffany Tutiakoff, President & CEO, Northwest Strategies; and Lenora “Lolly” Carpluk, Native Educator.
The 2018 General Election Candidates’ Forum on Friday afternoon will be moderated by AFN Co-chair Ana Hoffman with panelists Hallie Bissett, Executive Director, Alaska Native Village Corporation Association; Emil Notti, Distinguished Native Leader; and Richard Peterson, President, Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.
Participating Candidates include:
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Alyse Galvin
Don Young
GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA
Mark Begich
Mike Dunleavy
Bill Walker
Saturday afternoon features a closing section that asks “What are the Challenges and Emerging Concerns in Alaska and the North.” Alaska’s most senior military service commanders will summarize current organizational status and outline activities proposed or likely to occur in the coming two years. In their presentation, the panelists will weave in any roles they may have in emergency preparedness or response; ways to expand and strengthen relationships and improve understandings of both requirements and opportunities. Each speaker will share their perspectives on innovation and how and where innovative action is necessary. The panel will feature Lt. General Thomas Bussiere, Commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command Region; Commander, Alaskan Command, US Northern Command; Commander Eleventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with Rear Admiral Matthew Bell, U.S. Coast Guard, District 17; Colonel Clint Baker, U.S. Army Alaska; Lieutenant Colonel Penny M. Bloedel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District; Rear Admiral Scott Gray, Commander, U.S. Navy, Region Northwest; Major General Laurie Hummel, Ph.D., The Adjutant General-Alaska National Guard.
The day will end with the always-popular AFN President’s Awards Ceremony presented by the AFN Convention Committee and Committee Chair Sheri Buretta. This year honorees will be recognized with the following awards:
- Health
- Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education
- Hannah Paul Solomon “Woman of Courage”
- Katie John Hunter-Fisher
- Roger Lang Youth Leadership
- Small Business
- Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service
- Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement
Thursday and Friday night’s Quyana Alaska cultural performances will feature stellar lineups of dance groups from across the state. Quyana performances run from 7 pm to 11 pm and all ages are welcome. Tickets will go on sale at the Dena’ina Center on Thursday, October 18. Click here to learn more.
Real-time agenda updates will be available throughout the week on the AFN Convention app — available for free download through the Apple App Store and Google Play or at www.nativefederation.org/app/