2019 AFN Convention Live Broadcast + Streaming Schedule
AFN has produced its independent broadcast on statewide television since 1982 and we’re proud to once again include audiences from across the state via TV and livestream. The gavel-to-gavel coverage – featuring in-depth interviews and analysis as well as the popular Quyana Alaska cultural performances by Native dance groups from across the state – will once again be guided by the veteran broadcast team of Sharon McConnell, Sharon Hildebrand and Anna Sattler.
Live Broadcast (on GCI Channel 907), ARCS, and 360 North
Thursday October 17
Convention — 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Quyana Alaska — 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 18
Convention — 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Quyana Alaska — 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 19
Convention — 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Live Webcast and Chatroom
Thursday and Friday, October 17 & 18
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 19
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Click here for the complete 2019 AFN Convention agenda.
Written by: Alaska Federation of Natives on Oct 10, 2019.
