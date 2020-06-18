2020 AFN Convention Keynote Speaker

- Home
The Alaska Federation of Natives is pleased to announce that Alaska Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon will deliver the keynote address at the 54th Annual AFN Convention, to be held on October 15-17, 2020 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
As a member of the Alaska Legislature since 2007, Representative Edgmon is a highly accomplished leader who will bring insights and perspectives on the convention theme of “Good Government, Alaskans Decide.” This year’s theme highlights the challenges and opportunities the Native community and all Alaskans face, including responding to and recovering from the pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
Speaker Edgmon is serving his second term as Speaker of the State House. He is the first Alaska Native in state history to hold that position. During his tenure in the legislature, he has served on numerous committees and budget subcommittees. His work is characterized by an emphasis on commitment to the community. Throughout his tenure in public service, Speaker Edgmon has continued to be an effective advocate for rural Alaska and Alaska Native people.
Prior to his public service, he was employed as the CDQ Manager for the State of Alaska and Chief Operating Officer for Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation. He fished commercially for salmon and herring and was a longtime board chairman of Choggiung Ltd. Speaker Edgmon was born and raised in Dillingham, Alaska and graduated from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in Finance. He resides in Dillingham with his wife Melody and their children Evan and Emma. The largest representative gathering of Indigenous people in the United States, the AFN Convention serves as the annual meeting of AFN delegates, setting guidelines for the organization in the coming year. The Convention is also a broad public forum for leading minds in policy and government to share information and discuss the key issues affecting all Alaskans. Live coverage is available statewide on television and radio, as well as streaming online.