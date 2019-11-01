2020 Open Enrollment Begins Today

- Home
Americans Can Purchase Affordable Quality Health Insurance That Fully Protects Pre-Existing Conditions
(Anchorage, AK) — Today marks the beginning of the 2020 Open Enrollment period, where Americans can sign up for affordable, quality health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. To mark the start of the 2020 Open Enrollment period, Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach issued the following statement:
“Open Enrollment for 2020 starts today, giving Americans the opportunity to purchase quality and affordable health care through the ACA marketplaces. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, the majority of marketplace enrollees who qualify for financial assistance could pay a monthly premium of $10 or less. Despite the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine Open Enrollment marketplaces, coverage under the Affordable Care Act is more affordable and easier than ever to sign up for.”
###
Written by: Protect Our Care Alaska on Nov 1, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News