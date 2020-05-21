2020 Permanent Fund Dividend to Begin Distribution July 1

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Wednesday announced the Permanent Fund Dividend Division will begin distribution of the 2020 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) to eligible Alaskans on July 1, 2020.
“This has been a difficult situation for everyone – individual Alaskans have been hurt economically, businesses have been hurt economically. We’re going to do all we can to get that going in the right direction,” said Governor Dunleavy. “As a result, we’re going to move up the date for the PFD for Alaskans to July 1st. Usually that goes out in October, but we’re in extraordinary times and we need to make sure the people of Alaska have cash in their hands to help with this economy. I can’t think of a better time to do it than now. We’re starting the process right now so come July 1st, we’re going to be sending out the Permanent Fund checks to all Alaskans that qualify and are eligible.”
As of May 20, 2020, the Permanent Fund Dividend Division has received 671,364 PFD applications and 85 percent of applicants’ eligibility has been determined. The Division estimates nearly 600,000 Alaskans will receive payment on July 1st. Because not all applicants will be determined by June 19, 2020, Alaskans may receive payments July 23rd, August 20th, or subsequent months thereafter. The division pays dividends monthly until all eligible Alaskans are paid.
Additional information may be made available at https://pfd.alaska.gov/.
