2020 ROAR Women’s Conference Aims to Inspire and Empower

Juneau – SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) invites females interested in dynamic, empowering presenters to Juneau’s Centennial Hall Convention Center on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 for the annual Reclaim Own and Renew (ROAR) Women’s Conference. With a vision of creating a safe place and atmosphere for women to realize their potential to thrive, ROAR is building on the foundation set by the sold-out 2019 conference to further encourage personal and professional improvement.
“It’s a new year, a new decade, a new opportunity,” said Sherry Patterson, SEARHC Executive Office Manager and ROAR Conference Chair. “The ROAR Women’s Conference will open doors for a new mindset and new beginnings. It is our hope that each woman who chooses to attend will be driven to abundantly thrive in 2020 and beyond.”
The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is actor, author and Owner/CEO of the communication firm SpeakEtc. Robyn Hatcher. With a client list that includes Lifetime Television, Spotify, Hewlett Packard and PayPal, Hatcher’s communication expertise promotes improved confidence and motivation to embrace change. Hatcher will be joined by authors, Native leaders, and medical professionals as presenters during the two-day event.
ROAR conference details, including registration information, can be found at searhc.org/roar. General admission tickets are priced at $89. For more information, please contact Conference Chair Sherry Patterson at roar@searhc.org or call 907.463.4000.
###