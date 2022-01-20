2022 Iditarod COVID Policy





The Iditarod Board of Directors passed a resolution requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all participants in the 2022 race. This applies to the entire Iditarod community, mushers, staff, contractors, volunteers, pilots, veterinarians, etc. This decision was made in concert with feedback from rural Alaska and is reflective of the Iditarod’s broad community health consciousness.

This plan is corresponding to COVID-19’s current and anticipated trajectory and is subject to change as we get closer to the race.

CLICK HERE for the full, comprehensive 2022 COVID-19 mitigation plan for this year’s race.



