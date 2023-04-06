2023 Studded Tire Removal Deadline Extended





Winter Driving Conditions Warrant Extended Studded Tire Use

(Anchorage, AK) – Wednesday Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell issued an emergency order extending the statutory deadline to remove studded tires from vehicles operating on Alaska roadways. Due to extended winter weather conditions across much of the state, the order was issued to ease the burden of Alaskans and ensure drivers can safely operate their vehicles during the extended winter season.

“Much of Alaska is experiencing prolonged winter weather after a heavy snow winter that has extended the ice season well into April,” said Commissioner Jim Cockrell. “This 15-day extension for the studded tire removal deadline will provide additional time to switch to regular tires without compromising safety.”

Alaskans living below the 60 North Latitude line, including Southeast, the Aleutian Chain, Southwest Alaska, Southern Kenai Peninsula, and Kodiak, may use studded tires on Alaska roadways until May 1, 2023.

Alaskans living above the 60 North Latitude line, including all portions of the Sterling Highway, may use studded tires on Alaska roadways until May 15, 2023.

Latitude 60 crosses Alaska from east to west, just south of Prince William Sound, Seward, and Chefornak.

A copy of the emergency order can be found here.

Some municipalities or boroughs may have their own regulations surrounding studded tires in their jurisdiction.



