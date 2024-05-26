2024 AFN Convention Theme & Keynote Announcement





Anchorage, Alaska – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Board of Directors announced that the theme for the 2024 Convention will be “Our Children – Our Future Ancestors.” The convention will take place in Anchorage, Alaska from October 17th – 19th, 2024.



The theme highlights AFN’s commitment to recognizing our children are the future of Alaska’s Native peoples. The convention will provide a forum for discussing ways to empower and support Alaska Native children, and to ensure that they have the tools and resources to succeed.



“AFN understands our children are the future ancestors who will carry forward our culture, heritage, language, and traditions,” said AFN Co-Chair Ana Hoffman. “It is our responsibility to equip our children with the resources, relationships, confidence, and knowledge to uphold and advance the legacy of Alaska’s Native peoples.”



AFN is also pleased to announce that AFN President Julie Kitka will serve as the keynote speaker for the convention. President Kitka is widely respected for her work on behalf of Alaska Native communities and has a long track record of advocating for the rights of Alaska Native peoples and communities. President Kitka will be transitioning out of her President role after 33 years this year.



“We are thrilled to have Julie join us as our keynote speaker,” said AFN Co-Chair Joe Nelson. “Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the future of Alaska’s Native peoples, and we look forward to hearing her insights on how we can continue to build a brighter future for our children.”



AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. Its membership includes 177 federally recognized tribes, 154 village corporations, 9 regional corporations, and 10 regional nonprofit and tribal consortiums that contract and compact to run federal and state programs. AFN is governed by a 38-member board, which is elected by its membership at the annual convention held each October. For more information about the 2024 AFN Convention, please visit the AFN website at www.nativefederation.org/convention.



