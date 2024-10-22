2024 Citizen of the Year Award Winner





Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community.

The Citizen of the Year Award recognizes the contributions of a Native person who has demonstrated strong commitment, dedication, and service to the Alaska Native community and to rural Alaska. This year, the Citizen of the Year Award is bestowed upon two individuals selected by the AFN Board of Directors for exemplary work that has improved the lives of Alaska Native people. The 2024 Citizen of the Year is:

Nicholas Jackson, Gakona, Alaska

Read on to learn more about this year’s awardee.

2024 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Throughout his life, Nicholas Jackson has been committed to preserving the hunting and fishing rights of the Ahtna people and all Alaska Natives. He is a staunch advocate for protecting the habitat and renewable resources necessary to support a customary and traditional way of life.

Nick is one of the Ahtna elders who shares the traditional knowledge of the customary and traditional practices of the Ahtna people passed down through the generations. Nick has traveled the Ahtna territory on foot, ATV, plane, and snowmachine. By boat, he’s traveled the lakes and rivers in the region and beyond. He knows our land, our animals, our fish, our birds, our berries and so much more. He looks forward to hunting and fishing season and prepares for both well in advance.

In his efforts to protect the traditional way of life for the Ahtna people, Nick has personally been a named plaintiff in numerous lawsuits filed against the State of Alaska to assert hunting rights.

Nick’s life has been all about service to others. He lives and shares the Ahtna culture; he continues to represent and serve the Ahtna people wherever he is needed and he’s always happy to share his love for Jesus Christ.

Through Nick’s professional career and state board appointments, he’s made friends across Alaska. He believes that Alaska Natives need to work together for the benefit of all we serve.



