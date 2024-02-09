2024 First Lady Volunteer Awards Nomination Period Now Open

February 8, 2024 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy today opened the nomination period for the 2024 First Lady’s Volunteer Awards. The annual awards, started in 1975 by First Lady Bella Hammond, recognize and pay tribute to exceptional volunteers who have made an extraordinary contribution within our communities and state. The 2024 nomination period is from February 8 to March 7.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the dedication of diligent volunteers whose contributions often go unnoticed,” said First Lady Rose Dunleavy. “Through the First Lady Volunteer Awards, we simultaneously recognize the remarkable efforts of individuals while also celebrating the Spirit of Alaska. Thank you to the panel of judges for generously dedicating your time. I can’t wait to learn more about the nominees and share their stories once the award recipients are announced.”

Nominations can be submitted online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov or by submitting paper applications that are available to pick up in person at the Governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Soldotna, Fairbanks and Palmer.

The First Lady’s Volunteer Awards ceremony and luncheon will be tentatively held at the Governor’s residence in Juneau this spring.