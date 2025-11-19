2025 Salmon Harvest Summary





(Juneau) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has published preliminary harvest and value figures for the 2025 Alaska Commercial Salmon Fishery.

A total of 194.8 million salmon were harvested in the 2025 season, an 88% increase from the 2024 total harvest of 103.5 million salmon. The 2025 commercial salmon fishery harvest for all species was valued at approximately $541 million, a significant increase from $304 million in the 2024 season. The 2025 statewide exvessel average price per pound for all salmon species improved from 2024 values.

Sockeye salmon accounted for approximately 58% of the total value at $315 million and 27% of the harvest at 53 million fish. Pink salmon accounted for approximately 21% of the value at $114 million and 61% of the harvest with 119 million fish. Chum salmon contributed 14% of the value at $78 million and approximately 10% of the harvest at 20 million fish. Coho salmon accounted for approximately 4% of the value at $21 million and 1% of the harvest at 2 million fish. Chinook salmon harvest was estimated to be approximately 182,000 fish with an estimated preliminary exvessel value of $12 million (2% of total exvessel value). A total of 5,249 individual permit holders made commercial salmon landings in 2025, a decrease from 2024 (5,304 permits).

When compared to the long-term time series (1985–2024), the 2025 all-species commercial salmon harvest of approximately 195 million fish and 793 million pounds was the 12th highest on record for total fish harvested, and near average for total pounds harvested. Adjusted for inflation (CPI, 2025 prices), the 2025 exvessel value estimate of $541 million was the 13th lowest exvessel value reported since 1975.

The 2025 commercial harvest was 9% lower than the preseason harvest projection of 214.6 million fish. Sockeye, coho, and chum salmon harvests in 2025 were spot on the preseason harvest projections. Chinook salmon harvest exceeded the preseason harvest projection by 26%, whereas pink salmon harvest in 2025 was 14% below the preseason harvest projection.

These are preliminary harvest and value estimates which will change as fish tickets are processed and finalized. Dollar values provided by ADF&G are based on estimated exvessel prices and do not include post-season price adjustments. The final value of the 2025 salmon fishery will be determined in 2026 after seafood buyers and processors report the total value paid to fishermen in 2025.