2019 Salmon Harvest Summary

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(Juneau) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has published preliminary harvest and value figures for the 2019 Alaska Commercial Salmon Fishery (PDF 137 kB).
The 2019 commercial salmon fishery all species harvest was approximately 206.9 million fish with an estimated preliminary ex-vessel value of approximately $657.6 million, a 10% increase from 2018â€™s value of $595.2 million.
Sockeye salmon accounted for approximately 64% of the total value at $421.1 million and 27% of the harvest at 55.2 million fish. Pink salmon were the second most valuable species representing 20% of the total ex-vessel value at $128.6 million, and 62% of the harvest at 129.1 million fish. Chum salmon accounted for 10% of the value at $63.8 million and 9% of the harvest at 18.5 million fish. Coho salmon contributed approximately 5% of the value at $29.6 million and 2% of the harvest at 3.8 million fish. Chinook salmon harvest was estimated to be just under 0.3 million fish with an estimated preliminary ex-vessel value of $14.4 million.
In terms of pounds of fish, the all species salmon harvest of 872.1 million pounds ranks 8th in the 1975-2018 time series, with chum salmon harvest ranking 16th, sockeye salmon harvest ranking 10th, pink salmon harvest ranking 9th, and coho salmon harvest ranking 33rd. The 2019 values for Chinook salmon were the third lowest on record since limited entry began in 1975.
These are preliminary harvest and value estimates which will change as fish tickets are processed and finalized. Dollar values provided by ADF&G are based on estimated ex-vessel prices and do not include post-season price adjustments. Final value of the 2019 salmon fishery will be determined in 2020 after seafood processors, buyers, and direct marketers report total value paid to fishermen in 2019.
###
Written by: Forrest Bowers | ADF&G on Nov 5, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News