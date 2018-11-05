2018 Salmon Harvest Summary

- Home
(Juneau) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has published preliminary harvest and value figures for the 2018 Alaska Commercial Salmon Fishery.
The 2018 Alaska commercial salmon fishery all species harvest was approximately 114.5 million fish with an estimated preliminary ex-vessel value of $595.2 million, a 13% decrease from the 2017 value of $685.0 million.
Sockeye salmon account for 59 percent of total value at $349.2 million and 44 percent of total harvest at 49.9 million fish. Chum salmon were the second most valuable species comprising 21 percent of total ex-vessel value at $125.0 million and 18 percent of total harvest at 20.1 million fish. Pink salmon represent approximately 12 percent of total value at $69.2 million, and 36 percent of total harvest at 40.7 million fish. Coho salmon account for approximately 6 percent of total value at $35.5 million and 3 percent of total harvest at 3.6 million fish. The Chinook salmon harvest was estimated at 234,614 fish with an estimated preliminary value of $16.3 million. Estimates of value are based on preliminary ex-vessel prices and do not include any post-season adjustments paid to fishermen.
In terms of pounds of fish, the all species salmon harvest of 605.1 million pounds ranks 34th in the 1975-2018 time series, with chum salmon harvest ranking 8th, sockeye salmon harvest ranking 13th, coho salmon harvest ranking 31st, and pink salmon harvest ranking 39th in the 1975-2018 time series. Total harvest value for Chinook salmon in 2018 was the lowest since limited entry began in 1975.
Please note these are preliminary harvest and value estimates. These numbers will change as fish tickets are processed and finalized. Dollar values provided by ADF&G are based on estimated ex-vessel prices and do not include post-season price adjustments. Final value of the 2018 salmon fishery will be determined in 2019 after seafood processors, buyers, and direct marketers report total value paid to fishermen in 2018.
Forecasts for 2019 salmon returns and 2019 fishing season outlooks will begin to roll out in the coming weeks.